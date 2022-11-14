Senthil Infotek reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
The Association of People with Disability (APD) receives the HCL 2022 Grant for Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation and Research
Sarda Proteins reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter
Morarka Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter
SW Investments reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter
Computer Point reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 33.33% to Rs 0.04 croreSenthil Infotek reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2022 and during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.040.03 33 OPM %-25.00-33.33 -PBDT00 0 PBT00 0 NP00 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU