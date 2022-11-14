Senthil Infotek reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore

Senthil Infotek reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2022 and during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.040.03-25.00-33.33000000

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)