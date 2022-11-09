Sera Investments & Finance India standalone net profit rises 9.71% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.13% to Rs 2.93 crore

Net profit of Sera Investments & Finance India rose 9.71% to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.13% to Rs 2.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

