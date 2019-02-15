Shah Construction Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 1.35% to Rs 1.46 croreNet Loss of Shah Construction Company reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 1.35% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.461.48 -1 OPM %36.9935.81 -PBDT-0.07-0.80 91 PBT-0.12-0.85 86 NP-0.12-0.85 86
