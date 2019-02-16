Shahi Shipping reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.85 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 41.43% to Rs 2.63 croreNet loss of Shahi Shipping reported to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 41.43% to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2.634.49 -41 OPM %-52.0934.74 -PBDT-1.511.27 PL PBT-1.820.81 PL NP-1.850.52 PL
