Shahi Shipping reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.10 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 49.61% to Rs 2.59 croreNet loss of Shahi Shipping reported to Rs 9.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 49.61% to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 14.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 1.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 38.57% to Rs 10.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.595.14 -50 10.2116.62 -39 OPM %-373.7514.20 --129.3811.73 - PBDT-8.901.40 PL -12.812.29 PL PBT-9.190.94 PL -14.120.46 PL NP-9.101.68 PL -14.651.10 PL
