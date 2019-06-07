JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sparc Systems reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Shakti Press standalone net profit rises 863.33% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 36.58% to Rs 3.19 crore

Net profit of Shakti Press rose 863.33% to Rs 2.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 36.58% to Rs 3.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 484.56% to Rs 7.95 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 1.98% to Rs 9.39 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3.195.03 -37 9.399.58 -2 OPM %-47.02-135.59 --11.08-53.44 - PBDT2.910.64 355 8.262.03 307 PBT2.890.30 863 7.951.36 485 NP2.890.30 863 7.951.36 485

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 07 2019. 16:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU