Shakti Press standalone net profit rises 863.33% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 36.58% to Rs 3.19 crore

Net profit of rose 863.33% to Rs 2.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 36.58% to Rs 3.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 484.56% to Rs 7.95 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 1.98% to Rs 9.39 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

3.195.039.399.58-47.02-135.59-11.08-53.442.910.648.262.032.890.307.951.362.890.307.951.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)