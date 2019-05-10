Shakti Pumps (India) consolidated net profit rises 64.91% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 22.07% to Rs 159.62 crore

Net profit of rose 64.91% to Rs 16.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.07% to Rs 159.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 130.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.35% to Rs 45.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 34.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.16% to Rs 546.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 436.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

159.62130.76546.45436.6117.5018.2316.3217.9724.4821.2075.1667.9520.5217.7160.1254.0116.5410.0345.0834.85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)