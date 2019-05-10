Shakti Pumps (India) consolidated net profit rises 64.91% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 22.07% to Rs 159.62 croreNet profit of Shakti Pumps (India) rose 64.91% to Rs 16.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.07% to Rs 159.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 130.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 29.35% to Rs 45.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 34.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.16% to Rs 546.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 436.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales159.62130.76 22 546.45436.61 25 OPM %17.5018.23 -16.3217.97 - PBDT24.4821.20 15 75.1667.95 11 PBT20.5217.71 16 60.1254.01 11 NP16.5410.03 65 45.0834.85 29
