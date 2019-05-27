Shalby standalone net profit declines 79.83% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 5.48% to Rs 112.68 crore

Net profit of Shalby declined 79.83% to Rs 3.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.48% to Rs 112.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 106.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.68% to Rs 32.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 40.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.25% to Rs 461.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 380.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

112.68106.83461.11380.2912.6612.0817.5920.7814.7716.0483.7377.396.899.6350.7354.963.3916.8132.1040.47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)