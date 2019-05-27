Shalby standalone net profit declines 79.83% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 5.48% to Rs 112.68 croreNet profit of Shalby declined 79.83% to Rs 3.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.48% to Rs 112.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 106.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 20.68% to Rs 32.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 40.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.25% to Rs 461.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 380.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales112.68106.83 5 461.11380.29 21 OPM %12.6612.08 -17.5920.78 - PBDT14.7716.04 -8 83.7377.39 8 PBT6.899.63 -28 50.7354.96 -8 NP3.3916.81 -80 32.1040.47 -21
