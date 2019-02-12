Shalimar Agencies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 91.56% to Rs 0.34 croreNet loss of Shalimar Agencies reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 91.56% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.344.03 -92 OPM %-47.06-1.24 -PBDT-0.090.03 PL PBT-0.090.03 PL NP-0.060.02 PL
