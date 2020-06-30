Shalimar Paints reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.36 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 6.79% to Rs 83.43 croreNet Loss of Shalimar Paints reported to Rs 22.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 43.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.79% to Rs 83.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 89.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 38.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 81.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 19.55% to Rs 343.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 287.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales83.4389.51 -7 343.85287.62 20 OPM %-42.92-39.47 --3.93-21.46 - PBDT-38.66-40.44 4 -32.25-84.73 62 PBT-41.97-42.79 2 -63.10-93.50 33 NP-22.36-43.36 48 -38.18-81.78 53
