Shalimar Wires Industries standalone net profit declines 97.41% in the December 2018 quarter

Business Standard

Sales rise 4.39% to Rs 28.04 crore

Net profit of Shalimar Wires Industries declined 97.41% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 44.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 4.39% to Rs 28.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 26.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales28.0426.86 4 OPM %13.8415.49 -PBDT2.652.04 30 PBT1.140.52 119 NP1.1444.04 -97

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 16:02 IST

