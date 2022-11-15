Shangar Decor standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 43.90% to Rs 1.18 croreNet profit of Shangar Decor declined 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 43.90% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.180.82 44 OPM %31.3642.68 -PBDT0.350.35 0 PBT0.060.08 -25 NP0.040.06 -33
