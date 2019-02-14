Shangar Decor standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 72.81% to Rs 0.59 croreNet profit of Shangar Decor declined 50.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 72.81% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.592.17 -73 OPM %40.6811.98 -PBDT0.230.25 -8 PBT0.080.16 -50 NP0.080.16 -50
