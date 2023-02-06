JUST IN
Shankara Building Products consolidated net profit rises 365.06% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 84.71% to Rs 1080.44 crore

Net profit of Shankara Building Products rose 365.06% to Rs 16.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 84.71% to Rs 1080.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 584.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1080.44584.95 85 OPM %2.702.58 -PBDT26.839.03 197 PBT22.754.84 370 NP16.373.52 365

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 16:14 IST

