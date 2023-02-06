Shankara Building Products consolidated net profit rises 365.06% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 84.71% to Rs 1080.44 crore

Net profit of Shankara Building Products rose 365.06% to Rs 16.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 84.71% to Rs 1080.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 584.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1080.44584.952.702.5826.839.0322.754.8416.373.52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)