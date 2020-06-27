Shantai Industries standalone net profit declines 95.85% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 69.73% to Rs 0.89 croreNet profit of Shantai Industries declined 95.85% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 69.73% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.54% to Rs 9.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.892.94 -70 9.919.39 6 OPM %11.2496.60 --0.3033.12 - PBDT0.102.84 -96 -0.083.14 PL PBT0.082.83 -97 -0.103.12 PL NP0.081.93 -96 -0.102.22 PL
