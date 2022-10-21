Shanthi Gears standalone net profit rises 110.13% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 51.53% to Rs 108.75 crore

Net profit of Shanthi Gears rose 110.13% to Rs 16.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 51.53% to Rs 108.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 71.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.108.7571.7720.2016.4625.2513.9722.5311.3416.607.90

