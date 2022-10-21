Shanthi Gears standalone net profit rises 110.13% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shanthi Gears Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Industrials shares edge higher
Karur Vysya Bank standalone net profit rises 110.11% in the June 2022 quarter
High Energy Batteries (India) standalone net profit rises 110.26% in the June 2022 quarter
Bank of Maharashtra consolidated net profit rises 110.55% in the March 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 51.53% to Rs 108.75 croreNet profit of Shanthi Gears rose 110.13% to Rs 16.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 51.53% to Rs 108.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 71.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales108.7571.77 52 OPM %20.2016.46 -PBDT25.2513.97 81 PBT22.5311.34 99 NP16.607.90 110
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU