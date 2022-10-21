JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

HDFC Life Q2 PAT rises by 19% YoY; net premiums at Rs 13,138 crore
Business Standard

Shanthi Gears standalone net profit rises 110.13% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 51.53% to Rs 108.75 crore

Net profit of Shanthi Gears rose 110.13% to Rs 16.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 51.53% to Rs 108.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 71.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales108.7571.77 52 OPM %20.2016.46 -PBDT25.2513.97 81 PBT22.5311.34 99 NP16.607.90 110

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 16:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU