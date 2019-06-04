Shanti Educational Initiatives reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 57.06% to Rs 2.78 croreNet Loss of Shanti Educational Initiatives reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 57.06% to Rs 2.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 70.30% to Rs 0.49 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 36.72% to Rs 13.89 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 21.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.781.77 57 13.8921.95 -37 OPM %0.72-40.11 -7.922.19 - PBDT-0.15-0.41 63 1.232.68 -54 PBT-0.29-0.53 45 0.912.34 -61 NP-0.36-0.25 -44 0.491.65 -70
