Power shares edge lower
Shanti Educational Initiatives standalone net profit rises 455.56% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 117.50% to Rs 1.74 crore

Net profit of Shanti Educational Initiatives rose 455.56% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 117.50% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.740.80 118 OPM %-32.18-40.00 -PBDT1.710.23 643 PBT1.660.17 876 NP1.000.18 456

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 14:04 IST

