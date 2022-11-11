Shanti Educational Initiatives standalone net profit rises 455.56% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 117.50% to Rs 1.74 crore

Net profit of Shanti Educational Initiatives rose 455.56% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 117.50% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.740.80-32.18-40.001.710.231.660.171.000.18

