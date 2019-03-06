Sharad Fibres & Yarn Processors consolidated net profit declines 16.67% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 56.91% to Rs 1.93 croreNet profit of Sharad Fibres & Yarn Processors declined 16.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 56.91% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.931.23 57 OPM %2.592.44 -PBDT0.050.06 -17 PBT0.050.06 -17 NP0.050.06 -17
