Sharad Fibres & Yarn Processors reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sharad Fibres & Yarn Processors consolidated net profit declines 16.67% in the December 2018 quarter
Sharad Fibres & Yarn Processors standalone net profit declines 28.57% in the December 2018 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 21.47% in the December 2018 quarter
3i Infotech consolidated net profit rises 51.56% in the March 2019 quarter
Larsen & Toubro Infotech consolidated net profit rises 30.88% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 35.16% to Rs 0.59 croreNet loss of Sharad Fibres & Yarn Processors reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 35.16% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 28.31% to Rs 5.62 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.590.91 -35 5.624.38 28 OPM %-22.0318.68 --0.716.85 - PBDT-0.130.17 PL -0.050.28 PL PBT-0.250.06 PL -0.170.17 PL NP-0.250.06 PL -0.170.17 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU