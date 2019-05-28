Sharat Industries standalone net profit rises 177.92% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 63.85% to Rs 72.16 crore

Net profit of Sharat Industries rose 177.92% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 63.85% to Rs 72.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 44.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 171.03% to Rs 2.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 31.60% to Rs 194.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 147.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales72.1644.04 64 194.43147.74 32 OPM %6.425.15 -5.765.15 - PBDT3.431.49 130 6.814.22 61 PBT2.450.77 218 3.551.54 131 NP2.140.77 178 2.901.07 171

