Sharat Industries standalone net profit rises 177.92% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sharat Industries standalone net profit rises 60.87% in the December 2018 quarter
No temptation to base my next in small town: Sharat Katariya
Flight cancellations affect Jan air passenger growth
Asaram case: HC suspends sentence of second convict
Indians prefer budget travel, domestic destinations this summer: Survey
-
Sales rise 63.85% to Rs 72.16 croreNet profit of Sharat Industries rose 177.92% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 63.85% to Rs 72.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 44.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 171.03% to Rs 2.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 31.60% to Rs 194.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 147.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales72.1644.04 64 194.43147.74 32 OPM %6.425.15 -5.765.15 - PBDT3.431.49 130 6.814.22 61 PBT2.450.77 218 3.551.54 131 NP2.140.77 178 2.901.07 171
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU