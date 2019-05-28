Sharat Industries standalone net profit rises 177.92% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 63.85% to Rs 72.16 crore

Net profit of rose 177.92% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 63.85% to Rs 72.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 44.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 171.03% to Rs 2.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 31.60% to Rs 194.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 147.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

72.1644.04194.43147.746.425.155.765.153.431.496.814.222.450.773.551.542.140.772.901.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)