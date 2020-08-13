Sharda Cropchem consolidated net profit rises 22.54% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 7.53% to Rs 388.90 croreNet profit of Sharda Cropchem rose 22.54% to Rs 27.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 22.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 7.53% to Rs 388.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 420.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales388.90420.57 -8 OPM %15.6914.07 -PBDT70.1569.49 1 PBT34.6934.24 1 NP27.8922.76 23
