JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Power Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 22.80% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Sharda Cropchem consolidated net profit rises 22.54% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 7.53% to Rs 388.90 crore

Net profit of Sharda Cropchem rose 22.54% to Rs 27.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 22.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 7.53% to Rs 388.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 420.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales388.90420.57 -8 OPM %15.6914.07 -PBDT70.1569.49 1 PBT34.6934.24 1 NP27.8922.76 23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 16:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU