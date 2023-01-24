JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Longview Tea Company standalone net profit rises 750.00% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Sharda Cropchem consolidated net profit rises 6.06% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 15.63% to Rs 1017.30 crore

Net profit of Sharda Cropchem rose 6.06% to Rs 108.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 102.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.63% to Rs 1017.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 879.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1017.30879.81 16 OPM %20.3421.41 -PBDT208.75194.83 7 PBT143.43135.79 6 NP108.39102.20 6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 15:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU