Sharda Cropchem consolidated net profit rises 6.06% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.63% to Rs 1017.30 crore

Net profit of Sharda Cropchem rose 6.06% to Rs 108.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 102.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.63% to Rs 1017.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 879.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1017.30879.8120.3421.41208.75194.83143.43135.79108.39102.20

