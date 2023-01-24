Sharda Cropchem consolidated net profit rises 6.06% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 15.63% to Rs 1017.30 croreNet profit of Sharda Cropchem rose 6.06% to Rs 108.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 102.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.63% to Rs 1017.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 879.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1017.30879.81 16 OPM %20.3421.41 -PBDT208.75194.83 7 PBT143.43135.79 6 NP108.39102.20 6
