Sharda Ispat standalone net profit rises 83.61% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 39.07% to Rs 45.10 crore

Net profit of Sharda Ispat rose 83.61% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 39.07% to Rs 45.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 32.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.45.1032.433.813.271.691.011.490.831.120.61

