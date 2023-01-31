Sharda Ispat standalone net profit rises 83.61% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 39.07% to Rs 45.10 croreNet profit of Sharda Ispat rose 83.61% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 39.07% to Rs 45.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 32.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales45.1032.43 39 OPM %3.813.27 -PBDT1.691.01 67 PBT1.490.83 80 NP1.120.61 84
