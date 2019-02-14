Sharda Motor Industries standalone net profit rises 14.05% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 1.47% to Rs 258.12 crore

Net profit of Sharda Motor Industries rose 14.05% to Rs 19.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 17.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 1.47% to Rs 258.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 254.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales258.12254.37 1 OPM %12.6212.62 -PBDT38.6836.60 6 PBT28.5225.42 12 NP19.5617.15 14

