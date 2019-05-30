Shardul Securities standalone net profit rises 20.69% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 31.58% to Rs 0.75 crore

Net profit of rose 20.69% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 31.58% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.51% to Rs 2.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 16.25% to Rs 4.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

0.750.574.385.2353.338.7765.0765.200.620.263.143.200.540.182.822.880.350.292.342.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)