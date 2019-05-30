JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

RBI Constitutes Committee On Development Of Housing Finance Securitisation Market
Business Standard

Shardul Securities standalone net profit rises 20.69% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 31.58% to Rs 0.75 crore

Net profit of Shardul Securities rose 20.69% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 31.58% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.51% to Rs 2.34 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 16.25% to Rs 4.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.750.57 32 4.385.23 -16 OPM %53.338.77 -65.0765.20 - PBDT0.620.26 138 3.143.20 -2 PBT0.540.18 200 2.822.88 -2 NP0.350.29 21 2.342.53 -8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 30 2019. 15:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements