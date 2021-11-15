Shares further pare gains; Asian markets trade mixed

The domestic equity benchmarks further pared gains in mid morning trade. The Nifty continued to trade below the 18,150 mark. Pharma shares advanced for second consecutive session. Asian markets traded mixed.

At 11:24 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 119.51 points or 0.20% to 60,806.20. The Nifty 50 index added 17.90 points or 0.10% to 18,120.65.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.32% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 0.20%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1344 shares rose and 1915 shares fell. A total of 147 shares were unchanged.

On the macro front, India's retail inflation rose marginally to 4.48% in the month of October from 4.35% in September, data released by the government showed on Friday.

Meanwhile, industrial production for the month of September grew by 3.1% as compared to 1% in the same month last year, according to the data released by ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI). IIP surged 11.9% in the month of August.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Pharma index rose 1% to 13,912.20. The index has added 1.42% in two sessions.

Laurus Labs (up 7.23%), Biocon (up 2.28%), Gland Pharma (up 1.46%), Cipla (up 1.34%), Glenmark Pharma (up 1.25%), Aurobindo Pharma (up 1.09%) and Strides Pharma (up 0.97%) advanced.

Concurrently, Granules India (down 2.49%) and Ipca Laboratories (down 0.54%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise jumped 9.62% to Rs 5,118.90. The company posted a 311% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 247.8 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 60.27 crore posted in Q2 FY21. Consolidated net sales grew by 34.6% to Rs 3,717 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 2,760.72 crore posted in Q2 FY21.

Thyrocare Technologies jumped 12.39% to Rs 1,267.85. The counter saw volume of 35,592 shares on the BSE, a 9.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3766 shares.

Global markets:

Asian stocks were trading mixed on Monday as investors reacted to a slow of Chinese economic data releases.

Data released Monday showed retail sales in China rose 4.9% year-on-year in October. Industrial output for the month also grew 3.5% compared to a year ago.

The Japanese economy contracted at an annualised rate of 3% in July-September from the previous quarter, government data showed on Monday, posting the first decline in two quarters as resurgent coronavirus infections hurt consumer spending.

Wall Street stocks closed higher on Friday, with market-leading growth shares kick-starting indexes' climb as investors looked past disappointing U.S. economic data.

