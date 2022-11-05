Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research standalone net profit declines 52.94% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.06% to Rs 5.11 crore

Net profit of Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research declined 52.94% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.06% to Rs 5.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.5.114.4815.2613.390.520.420.170.270.080.17

