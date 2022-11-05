JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Orbit Exports consolidated net profit rises 121.76% in the September 2022 quarter

Britannia Industries consolidated net profit rises 28.38% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research standalone net profit declines 52.94% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 14.06% to Rs 5.11 crore

Net profit of Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research declined 52.94% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.06% to Rs 5.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales5.114.48 14 OPM %15.2613.39 -PBDT0.520.42 24 PBT0.170.27 -37 NP0.080.17 -53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 08:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU