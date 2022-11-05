Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research standalone net profit declines 52.94% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.06% to Rs 5.11 croreNet profit of Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research declined 52.94% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.06% to Rs 5.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales5.114.48 14 OPM %15.2613.39 -PBDT0.520.42 24 PBT0.170.27 -37 NP0.080.17 -53
