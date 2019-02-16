JUST IN
Business Standard

Sharon Bio-Medicine reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 21.84% to Rs 30.39 crore

Net loss of Sharon Bio-Medicine reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 21.84% to Rs 30.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 38.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales30.3938.88 -22 OPM %12.279.52 -PBDT3.423.80 -10 PBT0.640.75 -15 NP-0.030.69 PL

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 15:23 IST

