Sharon Bio-Medicine reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sharon Bio-Medicine standalone net profit rises 734.21% in the September 2018 quarter
Persistent Systems in spotlight after Q3 results
'First bio-electronic medicine developed'
Sharon Osbourne axed from 'X Factor'
To prevent choking, rlys plans to install dustbins in coaches with bio-toilets
-
Sales decline 21.84% to Rs 30.39 croreNet loss of Sharon Bio-Medicine reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 21.84% to Rs 30.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 38.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales30.3938.88 -22 OPM %12.279.52 -PBDT3.423.80 -10 PBT0.640.75 -15 NP-0.030.69 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU