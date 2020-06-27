JUST IN
Sharon Bio-Medicine standalone net profit rises 62.10% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 9.59% to Rs 41.59 crore

Net profit of Sharon Bio-Medicine rose 62.10% to Rs 6.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.59% to Rs 41.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 37.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.18% to Rs 16.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.82% to Rs 161.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 137.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales41.5937.95 10 161.80137.33 18 OPM %19.4315.47 -16.3215.42 - PBDT8.536.67 28 27.9723.53 19 PBT6.033.72 62 16.9112.36 37 NP6.033.72 62 16.9111.26 50

