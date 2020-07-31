Shashank Traders reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shashank Traders reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic
COVID-19 impact: Major automakers see demand for personal vehicles going up
Retail sales suspended at Mangaluru central market
Maruti to sell Tour range of vehicles from its commercial sales network
-
Reported sales nilNet loss of Shashank Traders reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales00.87 -100 01.58 -100 OPM %04.60 -03.16 - PBDT-0.070.04 PL -0.190.05 PL PBT-0.070.04 PL -0.190.05 PL NP-0.080.03 PL -0.200.04 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU