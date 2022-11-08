Sheela Foam consolidated net profit declines 30.51% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 8.08% to Rs 722.16 croreNet profit of Sheela Foam declined 30.51% to Rs 53.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 76.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 8.08% to Rs 722.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 785.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales722.16785.64 -8 OPM %10.8413.98 -PBDT95.79123.47 -22 PBT75.29104.87 -28 NP53.0976.40 -31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU