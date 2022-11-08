Sheela Foam consolidated net profit declines 30.51% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 8.08% to Rs 722.16 crore

Net profit of Sheela Foam declined 30.51% to Rs 53.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 76.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 8.08% to Rs 722.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 785.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.722.16785.6410.8413.9895.79123.4775.29104.8753.0976.40

