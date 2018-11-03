Sheetal Diamonds reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.68 crore in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 1.73% to Rs 4.71 croreNet profit of Sheetal Diamonds reported to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 1.73% to Rs 4.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 4.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales4.714.63 2 OPM %6.58-0.43 -PBDT0.72-0.02 LP PBT0.71-0.03 LP NP0.68-0.04 LP
