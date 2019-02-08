Shekhawati Poly-Yarn reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 59.39% to Rs 15.67 croreNet Loss of Shekhawati Poly-Yarn reported to Rs 5.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 59.39% to Rs 15.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 38.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales15.6738.59 -59 OPM %-15.892.33 -PBDT-2.541.33 PL PBT-5.00-1.19 -320 NP-5.01-1.19 -321
