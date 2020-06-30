Shekhawati Poly-Yarn reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.07 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shekhawati Poly-Yarn reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.50 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Yarn Syndicate reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Maha: Fire destroys yarn manufacturing factory, no casualty
Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Astral Poly slips after Q4 PAT declines 17% to Rs 52 cr
-
Sales decline 35.37% to Rs 25.23 croreNet loss of Shekhawati Poly-Yarn reported to Rs 8.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 35.37% to Rs 25.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 39.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 21.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 9.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.62% to Rs 162.76 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 147.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales25.2339.04 -35 162.76147.14 11 OPM %-22.8311.09 --7.31-0.04 - PBDT-5.664.52 PL -11.350.53 PL PBT-8.072.18 PL -21.10-9.23 -129 NP-8.072.18 PL -21.10-9.23 -129
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU