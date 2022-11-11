Shekhawati Poly-Yarn reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.38 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 36.75% to Rs 100.92 croreNet Loss of Shekhawati Poly-Yarn reported to Rs 8.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 2.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.75% to Rs 100.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 73.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales100.9273.80 37 OPM %-6.55-1.14 -PBDT-6.01-0.65 -825 PBT-8.38-2.90 -189 NP-8.38-2.90 -189
