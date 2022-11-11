Shekhawati Poly-Yarn reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.38 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.75% to Rs 100.92 crore

Net Loss of Shekhawati Poly-Yarn reported to Rs 8.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 2.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.75% to Rs 100.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 73.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.100.9273.80-6.55-1.14-6.01-0.65-8.38-2.90-8.38-2.90

