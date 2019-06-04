Shekhawati Poly-Yarn reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.19 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 13.42% to Rs 39.04 croreNet profit of Shekhawati Poly-Yarn reported to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 7.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 13.42% to Rs 39.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 45.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 9.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 13.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.18% to Rs 147.39 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 144.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales39.0445.09 -13 147.39144.25 2 OPM %11.09-12.95 -0.14-3.43 - PBDT4.52-5.01 LP 0.53-3.57 LP PBT2.18-7.44 LP -9.23-13.56 32 NP2.19-7.48 LP -9.24-13.60 32
