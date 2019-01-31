Shemaroo Entertainment consolidated net profit rises 10.01% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 12.30% to Rs 148.95 croreNet profit of Shemaroo Entertainment rose 10.01% to Rs 19.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 17.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 12.30% to Rs 148.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 132.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales148.95132.63 12 OPM %23.6927.00 -PBDT29.4628.93 2 PBT28.0227.63 1 NP19.5717.79 10
