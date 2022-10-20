Shemaroo Entertainment consolidated net profit rises 24.26% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.03% to Rs 146.56 croreNet profit of Shemaroo Entertainment rose 24.26% to Rs 3.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.03% to Rs 146.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 123.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales146.56123.13 19 OPM %8.758.28 -PBDT6.153.87 59 PBT4.822.15 124 NP3.382.72 24
