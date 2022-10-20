Shemaroo Entertainment consolidated net profit rises 24.26% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.03% to Rs 146.56 crore

Net profit of Shemaroo Entertainment rose 24.26% to Rs 3.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.03% to Rs 146.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 123.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.146.56123.138.758.286.153.874.822.153.382.72

