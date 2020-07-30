Shemaroo Entertainment reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.99 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 7.15% to Rs 122.74 crore

Net loss of Shemaroo Entertainment reported to Rs 13.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 20.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.15% to Rs 122.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 132.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 63.66% to Rs 30.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 82.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.63% to Rs 513.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 567.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

122.74132.19513.14567.83-2.5231.0214.9727.79-9.1534.5355.40133.98-11.1833.1147.89128.40-13.9920.8930.1482.95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)