Shervani Industrial Syndicate reports standalone net profit of Rs 25.79 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 912.13% to Rs 50.91 croreNet profit of Shervani Industrial Syndicate reported to Rs 25.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 912.13% to Rs 50.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales50.915.03 912 OPM %60.54-10.14 -PBDT31.12-0.19 LP PBT30.99-0.31 LP NP25.79-0.31 LP
