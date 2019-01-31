JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Chemfab Alkalis standalone net profit declines 9.14% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Shervani Industrial Syndicate reports standalone net profit of Rs 25.79 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 912.13% to Rs 50.91 crore

Net profit of Shervani Industrial Syndicate reported to Rs 25.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 912.13% to Rs 50.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales50.915.03 912 OPM %60.54-10.14 -PBDT31.12-0.19 LP PBT30.99-0.31 LP NP25.79-0.31 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 08:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements