Shetron reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 14.59% to Rs 34.72 croreNet loss of Shetron reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 14.59% to Rs 34.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 40.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales34.7240.65 -15 OPM %10.7713.95 -PBDT1.422.96 -52 PBT0.080.67 -88 NP-0.070.57 PL
