Shikhar Leasing & Trading standalone net profit rises 900.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Agarwal Industrial Corporation consolidated net profit rises 26.97% in the December 2018 quarter
Sales rise 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net profit of Shikhar Leasing & Trading rose 900.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.090.08 13 OPM %22.2225.00 -PBDT0.100.01 900 PBT0.100.01 900 NP0.100.01 900

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 10:36 IST

