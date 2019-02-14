JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Japan Nikkei falls on profit booking
Business Standard

Shilchar Technologies standalone net profit rises 241.35% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 66.68% to Rs 34.12 crore

Net profit of Shilchar Technologies rose 241.35% to Rs 3.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 66.68% to Rs 34.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 20.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales34.1220.47 67 OPM %16.826.74 -PBDT5.391.50 259 PBT4.771.20 298 NP3.551.04 241

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 17:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements