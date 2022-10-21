Shilchar Technologies standalone net profit rises 552.86% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 85.27% to Rs 59.73 croreNet profit of Shilchar Technologies rose 552.86% to Rs 9.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 85.27% to Rs 59.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 32.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales59.7332.24 85 OPM %17.315.96 -PBDT12.932.62 394 PBT12.341.97 526 NP9.141.40 553
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU