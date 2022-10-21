Shilchar Technologies standalone net profit rises 552.86% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 85.27% to Rs 59.73 crore

Net profit of Shilchar Technologies rose 552.86% to Rs 9.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 85.27% to Rs 59.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 32.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.59.7332.2417.315.9612.932.6212.341.979.141.40

