JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

STI India reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.75 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Shilp Gravures standalone net profit declines 44.39% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 8.15% to Rs 18.18 crore

Net profit of Shilp Gravures declined 44.39% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 8.15% to Rs 18.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 16.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales18.1816.81 8 OPM %16.5020.70 -PBDT2.894.10 -30 PBT1.212.39 -49 NP1.091.96 -44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 02 2019. 16:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements