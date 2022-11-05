JUST IN
Shipping Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 48.82% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.30% to Rs 1420.40 crore

Net profit of Shipping Corporation of India declined 48.82% to Rs 124.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 243.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.30% to Rs 1420.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1221.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1420.401221.31 16 OPM %22.6732.67 -PBDT326.96409.47 -20 PBT136.49248.02 -45 NP124.38243.01 -49

First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 08:02 IST

