Shipping Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 48.82% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Shipping Corporation of India declined 48.82% to Rs 124.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 243.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.30% to Rs 1420.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1221.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1420.401221.3122.6732.67326.96409.47136.49248.02124.38243.01

