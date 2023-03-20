JUST IN
Shipping Corporation of India fixes record date for scheme of arrangement for demerger

Record date is 31 March 2023

Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) has fixed 31 March 2023 as record date for ascertaining the list of eligible shareholders of SCI for allotment of equity shares by Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets each credited as fully paid up in the ratio of 1:1

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 14:50 IST

