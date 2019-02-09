Shiv Kamal Impex standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shiv Kamal Impex standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the September 2018 quarter
Dredging Corp Q3 profit at Rs 10 cr
Boston Leasing & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Pfizer Q3 net profit at Rs 131.94 crore
Gujarat Hotels standalone net profit rises 39.24% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.07 croreNet profit of Shiv Kamal Impex rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.070.07 0 OPM %71.4357.14 -PBDT0.050.04 25 PBT0.050.04 25 NP0.040.03 33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU