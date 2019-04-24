Shiva Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.12 crore in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 5.61% to Rs 8.42 crore

Net loss of Shiva Cement reported to Rs 5.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 5.61% to Rs 8.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 21.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 31.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.31% to Rs 29.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales8.428.92 -6 29.3825.26 16 OPM %-26.13-10.99 --23.59-32.98 - PBDT-5.90-4.44 -33 -21.43-21.84 2 PBT-7.77-6.39 -22 -29.06-29.78 2 NP-5.122.41 PL -21.26-31.09 32

Wed, April 24 2019. 08:27 IST

